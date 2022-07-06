Donna Curry November 29, 1965 – June 28, 2022

Donna Curry, 56, of McAlester, passed away Tuesday, June 28, in Tulsa. The family will welcome frineds for visitation on Sunday, July 3, at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 5, at 10:00 a.m. at the Frink-Chambers School Gymnasium, with Pastor Chip Lott officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Richard Peckio, Bryan Wood, Tina Bigham, Lagina Carano, Becky Smedley, and Julie Grant.

Donna Curry was born on Nov. 29, 1965 in Clinton, the daughter of Al and Annahue (Baisch) Wood. She grew up in Custer City, where she graduated high school and was an All-State basketball player. She then received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Oklahoma State University, and later received her Master’s Degree from East Central State University in Ada. She and Curtis Curry were married on March 11, 1989 and in 1997 made their home in McAlester. Donna immediately went to work at Frink-Chambers School as a kindergarten teacher and quickly got her counselor’s certificate, and was the school counselor for 25 years. She loved her work and so loved all the kids that, outside of her own family, her work was her life. She was a 4-H leader for the school kids, many of whom earned multiple state and national awards. She was also active on the family ranch, where they breed and raise registered Hereford cattle. She was a member of the Oklahoma Hereford Women and the National Hereford Women, where she served on the Board of Directors. She also loved to spend time at the lake with her family.

Donna is survived by her husband, Curtis Curry; a daughter and son-in-law, Staci and Matt Thomsen; a son and daughter-in-law, Cameron and Bailey Curry; grandchildren, Maddix and Maisyn Thomsen and Eliza Curry; her parents, Al and Annahue Wood; a sister, Wanda Delventhal and husband Steven and her children, Taryn Grubb, Zac Grubb and wife Mackenzie, and Cody Grubb and wife Heather, and their daughter, Rachel; parents-in-law, Ted and Janice Curry; a brother-in-law, Steven Curry and wife April and their children, Macy and Cooper; and a sister-in-law, Tina Condict.