Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: July 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on worms around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: July 3. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Black crappie and white crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait around channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Chandler : Jun 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and dam. Channel catfish fair on worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Black crappie and white crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on hot dogs, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Comments: Largemouth bass good early morning and late evening on topwater lures. Catfish good early morning and late evening on flats. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on grubs, sassy shad, slabs, small lures, and spoons around main lake and points. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and shallows. Flathead catfish fair around rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around docks, rocks, and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and shrimp below the dam, around rocks, and shorelines. White crappie good on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait below the dam, around docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Bluegill sunfish and green sunfish fair on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: July 3. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, hot dogs, live bait, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, white bass, black crappie, and white crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam, around brush structure, and standing timber. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 4. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. ( USACE Lake Level ) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: July 1. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Water flow still around the clock at 3,900 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: July 3. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue catfish and flathead catfish excellent on shad below the dam, along riprap, and rocks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: July 3. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, shad, and spoons around main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Spavinaw: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake and points. Black crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: July 3. Elevation is 3.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, and points. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around creek channels, flats, and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: July 3. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, around coves, points, rocks, and tailwater. Striped bass and white bass slow on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, main lake, river channel, and tailwater. Black crappie and white crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs and minnows around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, and worms around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: July 4. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and clear. ( USACE Lake Level ) Striped bass hybrids good on live bait and topwater lures while surfacing. Walleye fair to good with worms near rocks along the dam. Catfish good with cut baits along shore near north side around reserve area. Crappie fair around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: July 3. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and clear. ( USACE Lake Level ) Bass fair early morning on shallow running baits then on shaky head lures, Ned rigs and jigs later in the day. White bass are chasing shad and could be anywhere from the dam to upper creeks. Crappie being caught in 25-35 ft. around brush piles with jigs. Crappie fishing around docks is slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: July 5. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and spotted bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and shorelines. Channel catfish good on punch bait and worms around channels, creek channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, points, and standing timber. White crappie on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: Jun 30. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, rocks, and weed beds. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and worms below the dam, channels, and river channel. Black crappie white crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons below the dam, creek channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. White crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad, and spoons around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, and riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, river channel, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, main lake, and standing timber. Channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, grass hoppers, and worms around channels and points. White crappie fair on live bait around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves and points. White crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, along channels, coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Black crappie and white crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Bluegill sunfish, green sunfish, and redear sunfish good on small lures, spoons, and worms around channels, coves, points, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: July 4. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad, slabs, and topwater lures around channels, dam, flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, along channels, coves, docks, and river channel. Black crappie and white crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing has been good this week. Striper are biting near Washita Point, Platter Flats, and the dam on topwater lures and live shad. Blue cats are biting on juglines and rod-and-reel in 20-34 ft. of water. Crappie are biting in 12-24 ft. of water on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Sardis: July 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, and spinnerbaits around coves and points. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Wister: Jun 30. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 93°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around main lake and river mouth. White crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and river channel. Comments: There are still a few catfish spawning in the rocks around the main lake. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: July 3. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, black crappie, white crappie, and walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around dam, main lake, and rocks. Channel catfish fair on grass hoppers, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Black crappie and white crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 92°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, and worms. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Black crappie and white crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, sassy shad, small lures, and spoons around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: July 3. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats, points, and rocks. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye slow on crankbaits around main lake. Comments: Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye are slow. Trolling with deep diving crankbaits is best. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: July 3. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and murky. Saugeye and walleye fair on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait and dough bait around shallows and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on sassy shad and shad around creek channels and dam. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.