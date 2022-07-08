Oklahoma State Picked Third in Big 12 Preseason Football Poll

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State football team was picked third in the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Poll announced Thursday.

OSU received nine first place votes and 342 total points from the pool of 41 ballots, with a total of only 23 points separating the Cowboys from top-picked Baylor.

The trio of Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the top three were picked with a decided edge over the rest of the field, as no other team received more than two first place votes and the points gap between third and fourth (53 points) was more than double the gap between first and third.

The news comes a day after quarterback Spencer Sanders, defensive end Collin Oliver and safety Jason Taylor II were voted to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team after helping the Cowboys to a school-record matching 12-win season in 2021. Last year’s team also finished the regular season alone on top of the conference standings, despite being voted fourth in preseason poll.

OSU is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium on a Thursday night, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

2022 Big 12 Preseason Poll