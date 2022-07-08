Situation Update: COVID-19

June 26-July 2

In today’s Situation Update, we are including a link to two hospital capacity reports, one outlining the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult ICU beds by region, and the other the number and percent of Unoccupied Adult Inpatient Beds by region. We want to emphasize this is a point in time count reported by hospitals to HHS. Hospital capacity numbers change on an hourly basis depending upon admissions and discharges. This data is self-reported by hospitals. Data are subject to change as facilities enter and/or update their responses.

The weekly Oklahoma COVID-19 Epidemiology & Surveillance Report for June 26 – July 2, 2022 is now available.

Weekly Epidemiology & Surveillance Reports from weeks past can be found here.

Data shown are preliminary and subject to change

as additional information is obtained

New Cases 7 Day Average 1,081 New Cases Week of 6/26/22 – 7/02/22 7,570 Active Cases 14,600 Total Cases 1,082,397 CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 16,159

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location** Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations Cases (ICU) Region 1 (NW) 2 (0) Region 2 (NE) 10 (2) Region 3 (SW) 19 (2) Region 4 (EC) 13 (4) Region 5 (SE) 3 (2) Region 6 (Central) 13 (2) Region 7 (Tulsa) 73 (35) Region 8 (OKC) 79 (11) Total 212* (58) Other Types of Facilities Focus Facilities 7 (0) Rehabilitation Facilities 1 (0) Tribal Facilities 2 (0) Other Facilities Total 10 (0)

*Includes 28 hospitalizations in pediatric beds.

**Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2022-07-07 at 7:00 a.m.

Detailed case statistics are published on the website. Click here for more information.

