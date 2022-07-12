Donald “Donny” Roger Davidson

Donald Davidson, of Henryetta, Oklahoma, was born September 15, 1940 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Franklin Earl and Ramona Dorothea (Haight) Davidson. He passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 81.

Donald graduated from Okemah High School in 1959. He liked to go camping, go fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Ellen Moore and two brothers, Bob and Bill Davidson.

Survivors include his wife, Bette Jo Davidson of the home; two sons, Joe Don Davidson and wife Page of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Roger Dale Davidson and wife Debbie of Stillwater, Oklahoma; two brothers, David Davidson of Lexington, Oklahoma and Jerry Davidson and wife Sue of West Columbia, Texas; and one sister, Diane Cobb and husband Reed of Fredericksburg, Texas; six grandchildren, Ryker Davidson and wife Emily, Laina Davidson and husband Patrick Curry, Caiman Davidson Hudelson and husband Derek, Elizabeth Davidson and Garrett Davidson; two great-grandchildren, Barrett Davidson and Everly Davidson.