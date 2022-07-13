Loy Lee Collier

Funeral services for Loy Lee Collier will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Last Chance Baptist Church in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Loy Collier was born December 20, 1941 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Albert Lee and Juanita (Kinslow) Collier. He passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in his home in Okemah at the age of 80.

Loy was a resident of Okemah many years. He graduated from Wewoka High School in 1959. He married Paula (Hutton) Collier on November 23, 1960. He retired from the Department of Corrections after 20 years. Loy liked fishing and working in the garden, and driving his skid steer.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Paula of the home: one son, Randall Lee Collier of Okemah, Oklahoma; one daughter, Ronda Jean Hardy and husband Kevin of Houston, Texas; one sister, Alnita Faye Young of Ardmore, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Dustin White, Kayla Howell and Kristen Small and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Sims, Khole Small and Oakley White.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don McDaniel, Darren Bothell, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Hardy, Randy Collier and Clint Yeubanks.

Honorary pallbearers are Garvin Collier and Tommy Watson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Donald Baker.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.