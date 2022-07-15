East Central University responds to fuel challenges for students

ADA –For years students who live nearby have been commuting to East Central University. With the increase in gas prices, this may be more difficult. Thus, ECU is offering an alternate option for the first 50 students who live within 50 miles of Ada – room and board for $75 per week.

“We are extremely excited to offer the program to our first 50 students who may have planned to commute,” said ECU President Wendell Godwin. “To be eligible one must live within 50 miles of Ada, must be admissible to ECU and then must enroll as a full-time student.”

On average a commuting student could be spending around $200 a week with today’s gas prices. If a student is eligible and accepted students can live on campus for $1,200 per semester ($650 room after waiver, and $550 meal plan) which ends up being $75 per week.

“With the cost of gas, we really hope this helps students save money,” Godwin continues. “Plus, having students live on campus greatly improves retention and allows our students to get the full college experience.”

This special housing incentive program is only offered for the fall 2022 semester to those who have not applied to housing for the fall 2022 semester.

For complete details visit www.ecok.edu/highgasprices or call 580-559-5602.