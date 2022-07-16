Oklahoma State University announces spring 2022 graduates

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, July 8, 2022) — Oklahoma State University awarded degrees to 4,084 students this past spring, including 2,465 from Oklahoma, according to the Office of the Registrar.

Graduates are listed by their hometowns, along with degree and subject area. Degrees earned with distinction — summa cum laude (with highest honor), magna cum laude (with great honor) or cum laude (with honor) — are noted to the right of the degree earned.

View the Oklahoma graduate list here. The complete list of graduates is available here.

Note: *** To search Oklahoma State University’s spring 2022 graduation list, enter your search term in the top left field and click the appropriate corresponding search category to locate your results. To search by state, enter the state abbreviation. For example, to search for Oklahoma students, enter OK.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jordan Bishop | Editor, Department of Brand Management | 405-744-7193 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 32,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 22,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 100 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 275,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.