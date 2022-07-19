Danny Joe Stapp Jr.

Funeral services for Danny Joe Stapp Jr. will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Danny Joe Stapp, Jr, Bubby or Bub, as he was affectionately known his entire life, was born in Claremore, Oklahoma, on November 18, 1978, to Danny Joe and Clara (White) Stapp, and departed this earth on July 14, 2022, in Bristow, Oklahoma. He was 43.

Bubby attended Wetumka and Dustin Public Schools. He spent his adult life working various carpentry positions, in the lumber business and other trades. He was generally considered a jack of all trades. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hanging out with friends, playing cards, going to the casino, and had begun painting abstract art. He genuinely enjoyed talking with people and staying connected with friends and family both by telephone and on social media.

After a recent move to Checotah, Oklahoma, he became engaged to Amanda Haworth, and together they began attending services at the Assembly of God church. His fiancée, Amanda, survives him.

Bub is survived by his sister, Trisha (Stapp) Smith, 3 sons, Justyn Logan and wife Loreal, DJ Stapp, and Zachary Stapp, one daughter, Kate Oldham and 2 granddaughters, Louella and Lanell Logan. He is also survived by one nephew, Zane Smith, one niece, Taylin Smith, and a very close and special family friend, Melvin Mayfield. He will also be missed by surviving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Danny Joe Stapp and Clara June Hinds, paternal grandparents, Gene D. and Nancy (Fish) Stapp, maternal grandparents, Lewis and Leona (Cousins) White, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Mark Smith.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.