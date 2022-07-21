New flight simulator arrives at Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute

DURANT, Okla. – After much anticipation, a new flight training tool has arrived at the Aviation Sciences Institute (ASI) of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. An FDS-B737MAX-FTD device from Canadian manufacturer Flightdeck Solutions (FDS) was delivered and set up by company’s installation team in preparation for a newly expanded aviation curriculum that will now include airliner training.

According to ASI Director Michael Gaffney, the 737 MAX Fixed Base Procedures Trainer will enhance the nationally recognized and AABI accredited aviation program offered at Southeastern Oklahoma State University by teaching students how to operate one of the most popular airliners in operation today, the Boeing 737 MAX. Gaffney said students will be taught airliner-centric advanced system operations, advanced aerodynamics, flight management system programming, and to function as a coordinated crew in a complex airline environment using the new trainer/simulator.

“The highly realistic cockpit features near perfect control and display screen realism, and the high fidelity 220° wrap-around display and high-level instructor console create a realistic simulation environment for any airport in North America, while simulating any kind of weather condition or equipment malfunction” said Gaffney of the FDS device.

“The ASI faculty has been a true pleasure to work with, from the planning stages through to last week’s delivery and setup” said Peter Cos, President of Flightdeck Solutions. “We are very honored to have been invited to be a part in the school’s long history of aviation education excellence”.

The University has also purchased two new PA-44 Piper Seminoles that will be utilized in the flight training program to train advanced students on how to operate in a complex aircraft with more than one engine in visual and a multitude of weather conditions and emergency conditions. The planes are expected to be delivered this fall.

The ASI has a rich history of academic and professional pilot accomplishments dating back 56 years. Its mission is to provide its students with the highest quality aviation education and flight training possible. Southeastern’s airline partners in the Professional Pilot Program are Southwest Airlines, Envoy Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

(cutline) Staff Flight Instructor Jacob Tran, left, checks out the new simulator with Zachary Morgan, Chair of Aviation (Professional Pilot Program).