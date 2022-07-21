OKFB Ag PAC issues additional endorsements, financial support for candidates in upcoming elections

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Ag PAC endorsed an additional four candidates and added $29,900 in financial support for candidates before the Aug. 23 runoff election.

Headlining the field of new endorsees is Markwayne Mullin, a candidate for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired seat in the United States Senate. Mullin faces T.W. Shannon in the upcoming primary runoff.

Additional new endorsements by the OKFB Ag PAC include Dell Kerbs for House District 26, Trey Caldwell for House District 63 and Jon Echols for House District 90.

The Ag PAC issued additional financial support to Darcy Jech, who received an Ag PAC endorsement before the June primary election. Jech will face Brady Butler in the Oklahoma Senate District 26 race in the August runoff election.

The Ag PAC awarded additional financial support to four previously supported candidates for their respective runoff races, including Todd Russ for state treasurer, Kim David for corporation commissioner, Leslie Osborn for labor commissioner and Collin Duel for House District 31.

The PAC also gave new financial support to four state Senate candidates and 13 state House of Representatives candidates.

State Senate candidates receiving financial support include Ally Seifried*, SD 2; Tom Woods*, SD 4; Kristen Thompson, SD 22; and John Michael Montgomery, SD 32.

State House candidates receiving financial support include Bob Ed Culver, HD 4; Steve Bashore, HD 7; John Pfeiffer, HD 38; Denise Crosswhite Hader, HD 41; Jay Steagall, HD 43; Kendra Wesson, HD 46; Nick Archer, HD 55; Rande Worthen, HD 64; Eric Roberts, HD 83; Tammy West, HD 84; Cyndi Munson, HD 85; Max Wolfley, HD 95; and Marilyn Stark, HD 100.

The OKFB Ag PAC board will meet after the Aug. 23 primary runoff to discuss additional candidate support before the Nov. 8 general election.

To view a full list of endorsed and supported candidates, visit okfb.news/vote22.

The PAC is funded through voluntary contributions from OKFB members. To make a contribution to the OKFB Ag PAC and strengthen your voice on election day, contact the OKFB Public Policy Department at (405) 523-2300**.

*Candidate appearing in the Aug. 23 primary runoff

**Contributions or gifts to the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Ag PAC are not tax deductible as charitable contributions.