Presidential Summit

Members of the Executive Committee of the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Two-Year Presidents’ Council met in Seminole on July 19 for their annual planning retreat. Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds (center) completed her service as Chair of the Council in June. Others committee members pictured include (left to right): Redlands Community College President Jack Bryant, Member-at-Large; Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College President Kyle Stafford, Secretary; Connors State College President Ron Ramming, Chair; and Western Oklahoma State College President Chad Wiginton, Vice Chair. OACC comprises 12 member institutions in 30 locations throughout Oklahoma