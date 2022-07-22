Funeral services for Bonnie Kay Cole will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Checotah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Council Hill Cemetery.

Bonnie Kay (Chester) Cole was born on the family farm outside of Council Hill, Oklahoma on January 28, 1948. She was the youngest of three children born to Roy and Ophelia (Pitman) Chester. She has to older siblings, Roy Nathaniel Chester and Wanda Smith-Blevins.

Bonnie was valedictorian of her high school class. She fell in love with Gerald Glen Cole her senior year of high school. On April 15, 1966, he picked her up on the schoolhouse steps, in the middle of a school day and away they drove to get married at the court house in Muskogee.

Bonnie had two children, Brenda Kay (Cole) Bradford and Ray William Cole.

Bonnie was a homemaker. She was very talented and did native beadwork and created Creek Indian dolls to sell to the Five Civilized Tribes Museum in Muskogee, Oklahoma. To this day, some of her dolls are still on display. She was highly artistic. She was a gifted artist and painter and played the guitar. She entered several exhibits throughout her lifetime.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ophelia Chester; her husband Gerald Cole; grandson, Guess Brown and her son in law, Steve Bradford.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Bradford of Baron, Oklahoma and Ray and wife Kim (Miller) Cole of Troy Montana. Both of her siblings and their spouses, Roy Jr. Chester and Betty Lewis of Council Hill, and Wanda and Richard Blevins of Checotah. Her 10 grandchildren, Kody, Pepper, Nickie, Tyler, Ashley, Wyatt, Zach and Briar Cole and Billy and wife Ashley Cochran and Jacob Cochran and one great-grandchild, Max Cochran.

Bonnie passed away quietly on July 17, 2022 at the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma from ongoing medical issues after returning from Montana.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Tim Turner.