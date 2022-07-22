HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I think that golfers have given up on having temperatures under 100 degrees. On Sunday afternoon, July 17, all 26 of our carts were out on the course at the same time and there were privately owned carts on the course, also. They have more endurance than I have.

I finally felt well enough to take a cart ride to the golf course before it got too hot on Monday. It felt good to wave at people and talk to people. I enjoyed seeing my good friend, John Avey, and getting a hug from him.

In spite of the 100 degree weather, 25 golfers showed up for the 2-person scramble on Thursday, July 13. Justin Groves and Danny Putman won with a score of 4 under par. Chuck Johnson won the prize for the longest drive and nobody won for the closest to the pin.

45 players participated in the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 18. Danny Fultz, John Powell, Derek Sumner and Hallie Sumner won with a score of 8 under par. Thad Newell won the prize for the longest drive and Bill Parker won for the closest to the pin.

We hope to see you this Saturday, July 23, for the Memorial Tournament for Mark Brillo’s son, Mason. Tee-off is at 9:00 A.M. Bring your own 4-person team. Lunch will be served by Kevin Evans and his wife.