Rocky Lloyd Duke

Rocky Lloyd Duke, 68, lifelong resident of Okemah, Oklahoma passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 in Okemah.

He was born October 12, 1953 to Royce and Doretha (Davis) Duke in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Rocky worked for Degge Oil Field Services for almost 40 years.

He loved rodeoing as a young man and was known for his bareback and bull riding skills. Rocky also taught and passed the art of riding on to many generations to come. He also loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Doretha Duke.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Ryan Lynn and Lance McKern of Sebastopol, CA; grandchildren, Hunter, Kesler and Dalton McKern; sister and brother-in-law, Royena and Robert Bryant of Okemah, OK; nephews, Shane Duke and Donnie and Sarah Henson; great-niece, Brianna Duke; great-nephews, Brennon Duke and Holden Henson; and numerous other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 with family gathering to greet friends and family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Okemah Roundup Club Arena with Reverend Frank Brummett officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

