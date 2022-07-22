Funeral services for William “Bill” Parker will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery with military honors.

William Bryan Parker was born November 4, 1947 in Lawton, Oklahoma to John Neal Parker and Gladys Marie (Kirk) Parker. He passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home in Okemah at the age of 74.

Bill was a resident of Okemah and a devoted member of the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church. On May 17, 1968, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, he married Beverly Ann Dunson. Bill enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and loved sports. He was a University of Oklahoma fan who enjoyed anything sports related. He also loved to help out and cook at his church. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Danny Ray Parker.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly of the home; one son, Bryan D. Parker and wife Molina of Hermosa, South Dakota; one daughter, Kimberly A Richardson and husband John of Glenpool, Oklahoma; two brothers, Jim Parker of Sulphur, Oklahoma and John Parker of Ada, Oklahoma; one sister, Carol Gardner of Moore, Oklahoma and three grandchildren, John Ed Richardson, Dadrian Richardson and Bobbi Parker.

Serving as pallbearers will be Luther Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Mike Dunson, Randy Fixico, Stacy Scott and Dennis Canard.

Honorary pallbearers are John Ed Richardson, Gary Gardner, Randy Gardner and Mike Gardner.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Royce Whitman.