OSBI investigates murder of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (July 27, 2022) – The Seminole Police Department is investigating the murder of a toddler. The police department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. last night. After a securing a search warrant early this morning, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.

The investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons, in Seminole. That is the home of Chad Jennings (8/28/1989) and his girlfriend Katherine Penner (2/8/1991).

With the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, District 22 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jennings and Penner were arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail at 5:13 this morning.

Jennings is facing charges of:

First Degree Murder

Child Abuse by Injury

Conspiracy

Penner is facing charges of:

Accessory to Murder

Child Abuse by Injury

Desecration of a Human Corpse

The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene and assisting with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.