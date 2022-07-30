OSBI ICAC UNIT ARRESTS LINCOLN COUNTY MAN AFTER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (July 29, 2022) – Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 43-year-old John Mack Byrd on July 26, 2022.

The OSBI ICAC investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip to the Bureau. NCMEC received information from DropBox that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography. The DropBox account traced back to Byrd.

Byrd is currently in the Lincoln County Jail facing the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

The OSBI was assisted in this investigation by the Stroud Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.