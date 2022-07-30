OSBI ICAC UNIT ARRESTS LINCOLN COUNTY MAN AFTER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (July 29, 2022) – Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 43-year-old John Mack Byrd on July 26, 2022.
The OSBI ICAC investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip to the Bureau. NCMEC received information from DropBox that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography. The DropBox account traced back to Byrd.
Byrd is currently in the Lincoln County Jail facing the following charges:
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act
The OSBI was assisted in this investigation by the Stroud Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.