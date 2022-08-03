Services are pending for Ginger Lea Nichols.

Ginger Lea Nichols was born September 29, 1951 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Gurney and Mary (Henderson) Hodges. She passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Bristow, Oklahoma at the age of 70.

Ginger was a lifelong resident of Okemah and a graduate of Okemah High School. On September 20, 1969, she married Alvie Earl “Butch” Nichols. Ginger was a retired nurse and enjoyed crocheting and embroidery.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gurney and Mary Hodges; her husband, Butch Nichols; one son, Mitchell Lee Nichols; one sister, Linda Nichols and one brother, Jamie Hodges.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy of Tecumseh; one brother, Gurney Curtis Hodges of Okemah; two sisters, Sandy Bogle and husband Harold of Welty and Brenda White and husband Eddie of Castle and brother in law, Lawrence Nichols of Florence, Colorado.

All arrangements will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.