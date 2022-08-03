Roy Lee Osborn By Editor | August 3, 2022 | 0 Roy Lee Osborn Services are pending for Roy Lee Osborn. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bennie Duke Harjo Sr. August 3, 2022 | No Comments » Ginger Lea Nichols August 3, 2022 | No Comments » Seth Lee Joslin August 3, 2022 | No Comments » Charles Winfred Fox (aka Windy or Charlie) August 1, 2022 | No Comments » Charles Ray Coleman July 25, 2022 | No Comments »