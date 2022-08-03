Funeral services for Seth Lee Joslin will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Weleetka High School Gymnasium. Wake services will be Wednesday, 7:00 PM also at the school gymnasium. Interment will be at the Joslin Family Cemetery in Weleetka.

Seth Lee Joslin, Weleetka, Oklahoma resident, was born September 21, 2002 in Ada, Oklahoma to McCoy and Bobbie Sue Joslin. He passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 19.

Seth was a 2021 graduate of Weleetka High School where he loved playing football, and could take out his aggression on the field. He was currently attending OSUIT in the Natural Gas Compression Program. He would always come home and say how much he loved his instructor, Pete, and everything he was learning. He was set to graduate this December. Seth was loved by so many and would help anyone out even strangers on the side of road. Seth was a member of the Helvpe Stomp Ground in Hanna and was so proud when he earned his name Wotkohaco.

Seth is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Beaver, Robert Cawrse, Norma Parnosky Cawrse and Kenneth Joslin.

He is survived by his parents, McCoy and Bobbie Sue Joslin; three sisters, Sydney (Jermaine) West, Rachel (Dillon) Baxter and Tristen (Caleb) Joslin; his girlfriend, Nessa Pigeon; grandparents, Aggie Beaver, Shari and Rusty Fry and Flossie Zismer; niece, Lennox Loggins; nephews, Jaxon Baxter, Micco West and Lorenzo West and several aunts, uncles and close friends.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Chebon Kernell, Jason Tiger and Chris Carter.