Funeral services for Lester Jerald Tilley will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Heneha / Tilley Family Cemetery west of Okemah.

Lester Jerald Tilley was born April 17, 1942 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Alford and Ida (Heneha) Tilley. He passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Okemah at the age of 80.

Lester was a lifelong resident of Okemah. He and Betty Wesley were married April 26, 1966 in Okemah. Lester served his country with the United States Army and was a talented mechanic. He enjoyed doing construction work, tinkering on engines and reading his bible.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marilyn and Helen; 6 brothers, George, Leroy, Kim, Charles, Roger and J.W. and two sons, Tyrone and Aaron.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Tilley of the home; three sons, Winston and Angela Tilley of Okemah, Nathan and Judith of Okemah and John Tilley of Okemah; one daughter, Leslie Smith of Okemah; two brothers, Tracy of Henryetta and Emmitt of Chelsea; three sisters, Ethel Lee of Paden, Martha Beck of Henryetta and Zelva Tilley of Okmulgee; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

