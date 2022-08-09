Cowboy Football Voted No. 11 in Preseason Coaches Poll

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State football team is ranked No. 11 in the preseason edition of the 2022 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday.

It marks OSU’s highest ranking in the preseason coaches poll since 2017, when the Cowboys were also voted 11th.

The Cowboys have now been ranked in the preseason top 25 in the coaches poll in six of the past seven and nine of the past 12 years. OSU has received votes in the preseason coaches poll each of the past 16 seasons.

Three other Big 12 teams also made an appearance in the poll, including Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

2022 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 1634 2. Ohio State 1564 3. Georgia 1542 4. Clemson 1356 5. Notre Dame 1284 6. Michigan 1232 7. Texas A&M 1219 8. Utah 1134 9. Oklahoma 1027 10. Baylor 891 11. Oklahoma State 859 12. Oregon 734 13. NC State 726 14. Michigan State 711 15. Southern California 602 16. Pittsburgh 450 17. Miami 433 18. Texas 383 19. Wake Forest 381 20. Wisconsin 369 21. Kentucky 353 22. Cincinnati 339 23. Arkansas 334 24. Mississippi 327 25. Houston 257

Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.