HUD Announces $221 Million to Tribal Communities for Affordable Housing and Community Development

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today announced that it will make available $221 million in competitive funding for affordable housing and community development projects that primarily benefit low-to-moderate income persons s in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented investments in Tribal communities,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This funding made available by HUD will build on the Administration’s efforts to deliver more equitable outcomes for Tribes. With this funding, Tribes can support affordable housing and increase economic opportunity for their members, especially those with low incomes.”

HUD will award approximately $129 million in Fiscal Year 2022 competitive funding through the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive Program to help Indian Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) carry out affordable housing activities for the benefit of low-income American Indian and Alaska Native families. HUD will give funding priority for new housing construction projects, housing rehabilitation projects, acquisition of existing housing units that increase affordable housing stock, and necessary affordable housing-related infrastructure projects. Read the IHBG Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) here.

Additionally, HUD will award approximately $92 million in Fiscal Year 2022 competitive funding through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program for the development of viable Indian and Alaska Native communities, including the rehabilitation of decent housing, infrastructure, community facilities, and economic opportunities primarily for people with low and moderate incomes. Read the ICDBG NOFO here.