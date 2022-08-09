TSET Releases Updated Grant Criteria for Schools and Communities

OKLAHOMA CITY (August 8, 2022) — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) released updated criteria for its Healthy Incentive Grants, which are available to schools and communities across the state. The agency aims to streamline the application process and minimize the time and resource burden for applicants.

“With feedback from previous grantees, we’ve revamped the criteria with a consideration for applicant time and resources,” said Laura Matlock, TSET program officer. “We encourage schools and communities to check out the updated criteria, new application and look for ways to partner with TSET to bring resources to promote health to their schools and communities.”

TSET Healthy Incentive Grants promote wellness by offering grants to school districts, school sites and local communities that adopt health-promoting policies and strategies. The grants are designed to encourage healthy eating, physical activity and tobacco-free lifestyles.

Awardees can use the funds on projects that support healthy schools and communities. Previous awards have increased opportunities for physical activity and healthy choices by helping build city parks, basketball courts, walking trails and purchase playground equipment and hydration stations.

“TSET incentive grants are a way for us to support schools and cities working hard to make healthy choices available and easy for all,” said Julie Bisbee, Executive Director of TSET. “Incentive grants help local communities and schools add amenities, improve access and support improved health behaviors. Through these grants, TSET partners with local decision makers to break down barriers to safe physical activity and healthy choices.”

The application period for schools will open in September and January. Applications for communities will be accepted in November and March. Grant dollars are limited and awarded on a first come, first serve basis. In previous funding cycles, demand for incentive grants have exceeded available funds.

To be eligible, applicants must pass and implement approved policies to promote clean air, access to healthy and nutritious foods and physical activity. Documentation of having met each criterion is required.

To date, TSET has awarded over $7.7 million in incentive grants since 2012.

For more information on the guidelines and application periods, visit the TSET Incentive Grants page on the agency’s website at oklahoma.gov/tset.