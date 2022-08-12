Bennie Duke Harjo Sr.

A memorial service will be held on August 20, 2022 at the Cromwell Indian Community Center at 2:00 PM in Cromwell, Oklahoma

Bennie Duke Harjo was born March 8, 1947 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Ben and Roxie (Deere) Harjo. He passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 74.

Mr. Harjo was a resident of Glenpool, Oklahoma. He worked as a salesman and was a talented artist. He enjoyed making jewelry and artifacts and listening to old county music.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Bender) Harjo of the home; three sons, Duke Harjo Jr. of Glenpool, Bryan Harjo of Plano, Texas and Randall and Melissa Harjo of Allen, Texas; two daughters, Bennett Two-Shields and husband Joseph of Ft. Gibson, Oklahoma and Michelle Harjo of Wichita, Kansas; one sister, Betty Tilley and husband Lester of Okemah; 11 grandchildren, Bennie Duke III, Brittnie, Dakota, Ashley, Lindsey, Josh, Jolena, Feather, Douglas, Lauren and Ayiana and 8 great-grandchildren, Mekko, Mvhayv, Maiya, Tysen, Julian, Olivia, Gavin and Ryleigh.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.