Services are pending for Herbert Rakestraw, Jr.

Herbert Rakestraw was born September 25, 1927 in Morganfield, Kentucky to Herbert Rakestraw Sr. and Myrtle (Stone) Rakestraw. He passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 94.

Herb was a longtime resident of Okemah and had retired from working in the oilfield. He was also a skilled mechanic and proud WWII Veteran.

Preceding him in death were his parents and first wife, Madeline Rakestraw.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Rakestraw; two sons, Brian and Herbert Rakestraw III; three daughters, Guida Jo Ballinger, Sherrilynn Hunt and Georgianna Warsawski; one brother, Hank Rakestraw; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.