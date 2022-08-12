Funeral services for Patty Ann McBride will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Assembly of God Church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Patty Ann McBride was born July 25, 1936 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Herbert and Mildred (Donner) Osborn. She passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Henryetta, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

Mrs. McBride grew up in Wetumka, Oklahoma before moving to Brinkley, Arkansas. She spent many years in Brinkley before moving to Henryetta. On December 31, 1952 she married Joseph Paul McBride Sr.; he later preceded her in death in 1985. Mrs. McBride was a loving housewife who was previously active with the Easter Star in Brinkley and enjoyed shopping and especially loved her grandchildren. She was baptized December 9, 1984. She attended the First Christian Church as a child and later the United Methodist Church of Wetumka and was a current member of the Assembly of God Church of Wetumka.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Wayne Keith “Pete” Osborn and one granddaughter, Jennifer Jeffrey.

She is survived by two sons, Matt McBride (Sharon) of Wetumka and Joseph Paul McBride Jr. (Tammy) of Brinkley, Arkansas; four daughters, Glenna McBride of Eufaula, Marcia Calhoun (Jackie) of Roland, Amy Adams (Trent) of Brinkley, Arkansas and Beth Potter (Jimmie) of Henryetta; one brother, Charles Osborn of Wetumka; three sisters, Sally Winn of Yukon, Sue Yahola of Wetumka and Lou Jean Johnson of Broken Arrow; 13 grandchildren, Lyman Deal, Nick Farrow (Sarah), Justin McBride, Jenessa Crump (Will), Jake Adams, Katy Ball (Garrett), Emily Potter, Mazie Potter, Ashley Coble (Austin), Kristen Cooper (Chris), Kourtney Connell (Ty), Jimmie Potter and Andy Potter and 21 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Lyman Deal, Nick Farrow, Justin McBride, Jake Adams, Racer McBride and Sawyer Jeffrey.

Honorary pallbearers include Cash Crump, Cason Crump and Waylon Jeffrey.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Curt Bellinger.