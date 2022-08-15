Cowboy Football Voted No. 12 in Preseason AP Top 25

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State football team was voted No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, it was announced Monday.

It marks the highest preseason AP ranking for the Cowboys since they were ranked No. 10 to open the 2017 season.

Oklahoma State has now been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 four of the past seven and seven of the past 12 years. OSU has received votes in the preseason AP poll in 14 consecutive years, extending a school-record streak.

Baylor and Oklahoma also represented the Big 12 with an appearance in the poll, while Texas and Kansas State received votes as well.

Earlier this month the Cowboys were also included in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, starting the year at No. 11.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

Season tickets for Cowboy football are on sale now and provide the best value and seating options for fans. Tickets are available online through okstate.com/tickets and by calling or texting 877-255-4678.

Fans who have purchased tickets in the past are encouraged to link their online account for access to Paciolan – OSU’s new fan engagement and ticketing software. Each account for previous buyers has a unique PIN that has been emailed out. If assistance is needed or fans have not received a PIN, then contact the ticket office via call or text.

2022 AP Top 25 – Preseason

1. Alabama 1566 2. Ohio State 1506 3. Georgia 1455 4. Clemson 1292 5. Notre Dame 1242 6. Texas A&M 1212 7. Utah 1209 8. Michigan 1203 9. Oklahoma 956 10. Baylor 884 11. Oregon 831 12. Oklahoma State 814 13. NC State 752 14. Southern California 711 15. Michigan State 631 16. Miami 476 17. Pittsburgh 383 18. Wisconsin 365 19. Arkansas 348 20. Kentucky 332 21. Mississippi 324 22. Wake Forest 303 23. Cincinnati 265 24. Houston 263 25. BYU 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1