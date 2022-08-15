| logout
Ivan Clarence Heard
Funeral services for ivan Clarence Heard will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Burnett Mission Church of Paden, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden, Oklahoma.
