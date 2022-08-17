Funeral services for Jackson Harjo Jr. will be Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Harjo Family Cemetery northeast of Okemah. Wake services will be Thursday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel.

Jackson Harjo was born June 27, 1962 in Oklahoma City to Jackson Harjo Sr. and Margaret Ann (Hill) Harjo. He passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 60.

Jackson was known for always laughing, joking and having a smile on his face. He loved OU Football, fishing and going to Pow Wows and Stomp dances.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Silas Hall.

He is survived by his son, Yoniyah Harjo and Rachel of Okemah; two daughters, Maneetah Harjo and Kevin of Okemah and Manotchka Harjo of Okemah; one brother, Marcus Harjo of Wewoka; one sister, Patricia Harjo of Seminole; his companion, Janet McKenzie of Shawnee; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers will be Franklin Lewis, Bobby Lewis, Luke Burleigh, Justin Hicks, Big Boy Postoak and Tiny Postoak.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Mark Smith.

