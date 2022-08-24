Fishing Report NORTHEAST Birch: August 21. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County. Copan: August 21. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Fort Gibson: August 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels and main lake. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County. Grand: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and live shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 89°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, points, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Hulah: August 21. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, creek channels, riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County. Kaw: August 23. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, grass hoppers, hot dogs, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, and topwater lures around below the dam, main lake, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, shad, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: August 22. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and minnows around channels, main lake, points, riprap, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Oologah: August 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around creek channels. Blue and channel catfish slow on shad and worms below the dam and flats. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County. Sooner: August 21. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad around main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, and minnows around main lake, points, and riprap. Comments: All walleye, sauger, and saugeye less than 18 inches must be released back to the water immediately. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Spavinaw: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and hot dogs around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County. Tenkiller: August 21. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. White bass and crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, river channel, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Canton: August 21. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on jigs and minnows around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County. Foss: August 22. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait around main lake. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on trotlines along the north side of the lake. Crappie slow around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: August 23. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and rocks. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grass hoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: August 19. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Walleye excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around points and rocks. Comments: Walleye are stacked around rocks near the spillway in 20 ft. of water. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: August 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, and stinkbait below the dam, channels, discharge, and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: August 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 92°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 92°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: August 18. Elevation is normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: August 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, spotted, and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Channel and flathead catfish fair on goldfish, grass hoppers, sunfish, and worms around channels and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Robert S. Kerr: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and sunfish below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, rocks, and sandbar. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Pine Creek: August 18. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Sardis: August 19. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around main lake. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: August 21. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around channels, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, coves, docks, flats, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, coves, docks, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been caught on live shad pretty well. Blue cats are being caught in 18-32 ft. of water on cut bait and live shad. Crappie are being caught in 14-22 ft. of water on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: August 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 92°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs, and worms around brush structure, channels, and river channel. Channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and punch bait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Altus-Lugert: August 19. Elevation is 24 ft. below normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, channel catfish, and walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, and slabs around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County. Ellsworth: August 21. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Tom Steed: August 22. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels and points. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around main lake, points, and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County. Waurika: August 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 85°F and stained. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and dough bait around channels and creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Saugeye and walleye slow on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.