OSBI INVESTIGATING WEEKEND HOMICIDE IN WEWOKA

WEWOKA, Okla. (August 24, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a homicide in Wewoka that occurred on August 21, 2022. Wewoka police officers were patrolling in the area of the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Neighbors of Shaun Burden, 37, called 9-1-1 reporting the shooting. When the officers arrived at 228 W. 2nd Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m. they found Burden deceased at the scene and requested OSBI assistance.

Anyone who has any information, or was in the area at that time and observed suspicious activity, should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.