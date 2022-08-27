Funeral services for Charles Larry Watts will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Church of God. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery.

Charles Larry Watts was born November 2, 1948 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Floyd and Minnie Watts. He passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022 in his home of Welty, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Charles was a 1966 graduate of Mason High School. He and Barbara Jo (Francis) Watts were married September 7, 1967. They made their home in Welty and created their life together full of love and laughter. He worked hard for many years. Charles loved to go camping with his family. He enjoyed watching football, John Wayne movies, the Andy Griffith Show and the incredible Dr. Pol. He also enjoyed going to the Welty Store for breakfast.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Willie Pearl Collins, Demoye Cozar and Dorthy Guinn and wife Barbara Jo.

He is survived by Carson Watts and wife Nita of Welty, Deloris Paschal and husband Buddy of Ft. Worth, Patricia Gordon and husband Will of Checotah, Keith Watts and wife Nita of Gypsy, Sheridan Watts and wife Wilma of Paden. His sons, Dale Watts and wife Jeannette of Welty and Jeff Watts and wife Jessica of Stillwater; his daughter, Misty Cannon and husband Andy of Jenks and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Curtis Watts, Aaron Jacquez, Bethanie Watts, Sarah Watts, Kelsey Titsworth, Kacey Titsworth, Chandler Cannon, Preston Cannon, Lucas Watts, Carson Hentges and Keagan Watts. Great-grandchildren, Aaron Jacquez Jr., Aalayia Jacquez, Sawyer Jo Lawson and Penelope Sturvdevant.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Jacquez, Curtis Watts, Jeff Matlock, Andy Glenn and Chuck Crawford.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK and officiated by Jerry Bogle and Curtis Watts.