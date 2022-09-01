BARKING WATER MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO WEWOKA

After two years of silence, the sound of music will return to downtown Wewoka, OK. The Barking Water Music Festival will be held September 10, at 7:00 p.m. in front of the Seminole County Court House.

Festival executive producer, Teresa Smart is excited to invite all music lovers to enjoy great music, and local food truck fare. “Now that the world has opened back up” says Smart, “We have to do our part to bring people together, and nothing does it like live music!” She and co-producer, Tim Russell have put together a rocking’ lineup for this year’s show.

“When putting together a home town music show, I like to show case artists with local roots” explained Russell. “This show will feature a variety of music styles featuring songwriters, and cover bands from around central Oklahoma. There should be something here to please everyone.”

This year, the festival features these artists:

J. C. Hopkins … Alt. Country/Original /Red Dirt

Shawna Russell …. Americana/Original Country/Rock

Justin Logan … Blues/Original/Rock

The Switch…. Classic Rock/R&B

Food trucks will be available beginning at 6:30 on second street near the post office. Bring your lawn chairs, your appetite and love for great music. The festival is FREE!