Jim & Marge White

Marjorie (Marge) May White of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away August 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born May 16, 1934 in Linden, New Jersey, the daughter of Alphonse Levi and Mary Amynthe Robin Lyons. She married Jimmy Jerry White, on November 29, 1959. He passed away December 26, 2016 in Hot Springs, AR, at the age of 81. A service was held previously for her husband, Jimmy, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born September 14, 1935 son of Paul and Hazel White. Mom, Grandma, Memaw, Aunt Marge, Sis (whatever name you knew her by) was the best ever!! She gave her all to the ones she cared about! She was an awesome cook, her Peanut Brittle was legendary.

She is survived by her children, Daughters, Mary Maddon and husband, David of Bull Shoals, AR, and Donna Sykora and husband, Mark of Stroud, OK; Sons, Jimmy White and wife, Lynetta, of Sapulpa, OK, and Steve White of Stroud, OK, Daughter-In-Law, Joni White of Hot Springs, AR. Granddaughters, Miranda, Jaclyn, Kimberly, Whitney, and Loren. Grandsons, Joshua, Jeremy, Nicholas, Lucas, and J.T. Great Granddaughters; Keylee, Alexandra, Caitlin, Lexi, Grace, Ellison, Zoey, Savannah, Lucy, and Lakyn. Great Grandsons; Lucas James, Preston, Jefferson, Cayman, Jayce, Ayden, Tristin, Jacob, Hunter, and Greyson. Great Great Granddaughters; Zoa and Bonnie. Great Great Grandson Louie; brother, Jim Lyons, Sister-in-law, Ann, Brothers-in-law; Billy and Dale White and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jimmy Jerry White, son, Michael Paul White; grandson, Jason Maddon; father, Alphonse; mother, Mary; sisters, Myrza and Lucile; brothers, Alphonse Jr., Joe, and Kenny.

Internment of ashes for Marge and Jerry White will be held in the Cemetery in Welty, OK, on September 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a short service at the grave side. If standing is difficult for you, please bring a chair. A Celebration Of Life will be held in the Welty Church of God after internment.