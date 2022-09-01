New Rules Encourage Taking Home Smaller Bass

This new daily limit applies to public waters statewide where largemouth and smallmouth harvest is legal, but does not apply to rivers and streams, Lake Texoma, Doc Hollis Lake, or where noted in the 2022-23 Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations or local regulations.

Exemption for Bass Tournament Directors

A companion rule allows bass fishing tournament directors to apply for an exemption to the new daily harvest restriction, which will allow tournament anglers to possess more than one bass over 16 inches as long as the fish are kept alive and released after weigh-in.