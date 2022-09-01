OQBN VAC-45 cattle sale series begins in November

By Gail Ellis

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network VAC-45 program will continue to host a series of certified cattle sales around the state this fall, beginning in November.

OQBN is a partnership between Oklahoma State University Extension and the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. OQBN is a network of cattlemen, educators, veterinarians, industry professionals and livestock marketers committed to providing beef cattle producers with access to value-added marketing opportunities.

“Many cow/calf producers are preparing to wean spring born calves,” said Paul Vining, OQBN coordinator. “Now is the time to order OQBN VAC-45 program ear tags.”

OQBN strives to boost communication and marketing efforts within all segments of the beef industry with goals of maintaining and improving the quality and profitability of Oklahoma cattle. Cow/calf producers who participate in the OQBN VAC-45 program receive marketing and health management certification in Oklahoma and neighboring states. Benefits include:

Potential market premiums for preconditioned calves

Reduced calf stress

Improved calf immune function

Increased calf sale weight

Increased market demand for preconditioned calves

Brand neutral vaccine selection (Producer and local veterinarian may select the vaccine brand to be administered. Selected vaccines must fulfill program requirements.)

Third-party verification

Calves enrolled in the VAC-45 program are eligible for a certified OQBN sale at any of the following sale barns on selected dates. The OQBN webpage lists a complete sale schedule and mandatory weaning date for each sale.

OQBN VAC-45 program sale locations:

OKC West Livestock Market, El Reno

McAlester Union Stockyards, McAlester

Payne County Stockyards, Perkins

Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward

Southern Plains Livestock Auction, Blackwell

LeFlore County Livestock Auction, Wister

Cattlemen can purchase ear tags for enrollment in the program at the OQBN VAC-45 website. Participants are asked to review all program qualifications prior to purchasing ear tags and enrolling calves to ensure all requirements are met.

For more information about OQBN, the VAC-45 program and upcoming certified sales, contact Paul Vining, OQBN coordinator, at 405-744-4268 or paul.vining@okstate.edu.

OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state’s 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.

MEDIA CONTACT: Gail Ellis | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu

