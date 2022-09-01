Priscilla (Fish) Waybourn

Priscilla (Fish) Waybourn, a resident of Okemah, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Jenks, OK at the age of 86. She was born January 9, 1936 in Henryetta, OK to Frazier John Fish & Julia (Shade) Fish.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Childers, second husband, Joe Waybourn, daughter, Mary Ann Hall, and by eight brothers and sisters.

Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Lorene Fraser & husband Doug of Sapulpa,

daughter, Retha Dodson of Okmulgee,

four grandchildren; Barbie Dodson & husband Jerry Walker of Okmulgee,

Rachel Pierce of Henryetta, Leeanna Dodson of Glenpool, and Mary Jo Hall Graham of Tahlequah, nine great grandchildren, Sister, Mary Dearman of Okemah, brother, Calvin Fish of Arkansas, and many other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 5-8 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Integrity Funeral Service.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, August 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Integrity Chapel with Wesley VanMeter, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Weleetka. Services are under the care and direction of Integrity Funeral Service.