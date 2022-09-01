Funeral services for Raen Joel Barnes will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Salt Creek Church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Barnes Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Friday 7:00 – 9:00 PM at the Salt Creek Church.

Raen Joel Barnes was born March 29, 1999 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Summer Barnes and Jesse Bunyard of Wetumka. He passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 23.

Raen was raised in Wetumka, OK until he moved to Virginia where his mother served in the Navy before settling in Ohio. While in High School at Cleveland Heights he participated in football but found his passion for music while playing trumpet in his high school band. Raen was a young soul who loved his family and loved being an older brother. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings, cousins and friends and reminiscing over memories made with all who came to know him. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand and was eager to learn new skills. Raen always had a joke to tell and loved doing Parkour stunts with his cousins. His competitive nature made him a phenomenal gamer earning him the nickname “King Gamer” by many in his gaming circle. There is no question that he became very Tech Savvy from an early age. His favorite past-times also include listening to music and was often seen with his iPhone bumping his favorite playlist. Raen truly never met a stranger, he had a big heart and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Nathaniel Swol-Bunyard; his maternal grandmother, Joella Barnes; maternal, great-grandparents; Tom and Leila Barnes and father in kind, Randy Herrod.

He is survived by his parents, Summer Barnes of Wetumka and Jesse Bunyard of Wetumka; brothers, Ethan and Julien; sisters, Ryleigh Powers and Paisley June Bunyard; paternal grandmother, Kelly Currier of Wetumka; mother in kind, Paula Herrod of Wetumka; Paula and Randy’s children whom he thought of as his siblings, Ryan, Hillus, Tia, Tony, Hyatt and Thomas Herrod and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Herrod, Thomas Herrod, Phillip Ross, Kris Herrod, Luke Dixon and Ethan Powers.

Honorary bearers include Taylor Alex Deer, Ryan Herrod, Nathan Anderson, Darrick Deer, Howard Dixon, Toma Barnes, Jack Deer, Hillus Herrod, and Colt Dixon.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by J.B. Fish, Eugene Whitlow and Jason Tiger.