Funeral services for Suzy Bucktrot will be held Wednesday on August 31st, 2022 at 2 pm at Greenleaf Baptist Church and interment will follow at the Little family cemetery near Cromwell. Pastor Mitchell Taylor will be officiating.

Suzy Bucktrot was born December 9th ,1978 in Okemah to Sallie Little Bucktrot. She passed away Saturday August 27th 2022 at the home of the age of 43.

Suzy was a 1998 graduate of Mississippi Central High School. Before her health declined, she worked as a waitress and cashier for a Mississippi casino. She went to school to be a pharmacy tech and also worked Okemah clinic for a short time. She loved spending time with her nieces and joking around with people. Her hobbies were collecting precious moments figurines and cooking for her church family. She was a Sunday school teacher and song leader.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Buster and Millie Little, brother Leland Bucktrot Sr, two sisters Natalie Wilson and Stephanie Bucktrot and numerous aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her mother Sallie Bucktrot of Okemah, three nieces Cora, Eliza and Mattie Wilson of Morris, one nephew Leland Bucktrot, Jr., a host of aunts, uncles and other family members.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeremy Sands, Mark Little, Mason and Michael Cruz, Thomas Golden and Ronnie Little.

Honorary bearers are Weazel Little , Dave Little, Glenn Lena, Micco Bill Proctor and Tiny Hale

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, Oklahoma