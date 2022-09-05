| logout
Rev. Arlie Eugene Branson
Funeral services for Arlie Eugene Branson will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Bethesda Assembly of God Church of Oklahoma City. Interment will follow at the Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes also in Oklahoma City.
Reverend Arlie Eugene Branson was born Sept 1, 1940 in Modesto, Cal. To Edgar and Coletta Branson. He passed this life on Sept 2, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 82.
Arlie was a fireman for the El Centro California Fire Department. He served as Vice President of Bakers Burgers in southern California. Restaurant owner and operator but known must for being an ordained minister of the gospel for over 50 years.
Preceding him in death were Rev. Edgar and Coletta Branson, sister Judy Fluharty, brother Terry Branson, and daughter Julie Ann (Branson) Davis.
Survivors include, wife Reverend Patty Branson, daughter Pandi and husband Dave Clark of Tenn. Four sons, Jeffrey Branson and wife Pam of Texas, Rev. Scottie Branson and wife Shellie of California, David Lee and wife Stephanie of Ark., Rev. Michael Branson and wife Amy of Oklahoma. 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a great host of family friends and loved ones.
Serving as pallbearers: Jeffrey Branson, Scottie Branson, David Lee, Michael Branson, Kristian Branson and Mikey Branson, Jr.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
