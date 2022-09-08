Ron Alasin passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 in South Carolina at the age of 82.A native of Detroit, MI, Ron was a son the late Elias and Ella Brown Alasin. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a BS in mechanical engineering. Enlisting in the United States Navy in high school, he proudly served more than 20 years in submarines (Seacat, Thornback, Stonewall Jackson and Billfish) retiring as a LtCdr. He worked for Westinghouse for more than 20 years. This brought him to Aiken and Woodside, where he retired again. He loved family, good friends, golf travel and good food. He loved animals.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally (Mary Sara Ratliff) Alasin, a son, Todd Alasin (Karen); grandsons, Alex and Zachary; brother, John (Kit); sister, Michelle (John).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association, (alz.org), the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (letlovelive.org), Wounded Warriors (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Forces United (forcedunited.org)

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.