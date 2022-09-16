Funeral services for Ares Tyler-Dewayne Muse will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Springfield Methodist Church of Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery also of Okemah. Wake services will be Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Ares Tyler-Dewayne Muse was born November 4, 2019 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Nikita Muse and Betty Flanagan. He passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at the age of 2 years old.

Ares loved comic books and especially Spiderman. He also enjoyed playing with balls, bath time and riding bikes.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Goldie Muse, Travis Muse, Gene Frenchman and Linda Kelley.

He is survived by his parents, Nikita and Betty; one sister, Lindalease Paige Churchill of the home; grandparents; Lupe and Cassie Sustaita of Holt Summit, Missouri, Laura Frenchman of Weleetka, Roger Scott of Okmulgee, Gary Kelley of Okemah; aunts, Sadie and Dakota Strouse and their son Alaric of Okemah, Desarae Jade Muse of OKC, April and Tim Price of Henryetta and Elizabeth Scott of Okmulgee; uncles, Justin Sustaita and sons, Lupe and Logan of Stigler, Clifford Kelley of Henryetta and Derek Flanagan of Henryetta; great-grandparents, Clifford Kelley Sr. of Henryetta and David and Cindy Gaither of Henryetta; cousins, Elizabeth and Nathaniel Barnett of Henryetta; god-mother, Roslyn Frazier of Billings, Montana and grandparents, Chris Frenchman and Brandi Gaither of Henryetta.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.