Mattie Lee Alford

Mattie Lee Alford was born on August 10, 1931 to Emmitt Alford and Ida Johnson-Alford in Castle, OK. Mattie answered the call on July 19, 2022.

Mattie confessed her belief in Christ at an early age. She met and married Otis Trotter and became a Seventh-day Adventist. She joined The 2nd Street SDA Church and later moved to Tenth Street SDA Church and continued when they moved and became the Voice of Hope SDA Church where she remained faithful and devout. During her time with the SDA church, she sang in the choir, was a member of the Usher Board and was a part of the personal ministry where she went out and witnessed to the community.

Mattie had 4 brothers, Sam Johnson, Cornelius “Booley” Fullbright, Clarence “Peter” Fullbright and John T. Alford; 2 sisters Bessie Fullbright-Smith and Rentha “Sugar” Fullbright-Patterson. Both parents and all her siblings preceded her in death.

Mattie later married Curtis Lynch who preceded her in death. Mattie had one child, a daughter, Elizabeth Graves, who also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her grandson’s Dale Harraway of Nappanee, IN, Layfayette Graves of Midwest City, OK and Xavier Graves of Cromwell, OK, a special great granddaughter that she raised, Victoria Marshall, her stepchildren Willie C. Lynch (Sheila), Sandra Burrell (James I, Jr.) and Deborah Shaw; also left to mourn her passing are her twelve great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.