Cowboy Basketball Announces Big 12 Schedule

IRVING, Texas —- The Big 12 Conference released its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will showcase Oklahoma State men’s basketball in three Big Monday games, the league office announced Friday. The Cowboys have appeared in at least two of the conference’s marquee contests in each of the past four seasons.

This will mark 56 Big Monday appearances for the Cowboys since the game’s inception in 1992. OSU’s first appearance in the marquee contest will come Jan. 2 when it plays host to West Virginia. The remaining two appearances come Feb. 20 at West Virginia and Feb. 27 when Baylor comes to Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Oklahoma State is set to open Big 12 play Dec. 31 when it travels to Lawrence to face Kansas. The series is scheduled to conclude Feb. 14 when the Jayhawks travel to Stillwater.

OSU’s first meeting with Texas will once again happen in GIA as the Longhorns are scheduled to visit OSU on Jan. 7. The Pokes will then hit the road for two-straight games at Kansas State and Baylor on Jan. 10 and Jan. 14.

The first Phillips 66 Bedlam showdown of the year is set for Jan. 18 in Stillwater before the in-state series concludes in Norman on Feb. 1.

Iowa State’s trip to Stillwater is scheduled for Jan. 21 before OSU travels to Ames on Feb. 11.

Oklahoma State will play host to TCU on Feb. 4 and Texas Tech on Feb. 8 before concluding conference play on March 4 in Lubbock.

After playing host to Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 3 in its lone exhibition, OSU is set to officially open the season Nov. 7 against UT-Arlington in Gallagher-Iba Arena. In last season’s meeting against the Mavericks, also on opening night, Moussa Cisse led all scorers with 17 point and nine rebounds as the Cowboys defeated UT-Arlington, 88-45.

Full Big 12 Schedule

12/31 @ Kansas Lawrence, Kan. 1 PM CBS

1/2 West Virginia Stillwater, Okla. 6 PM ESPNU

1/7 Texas Stillwater, Okla. 11 AM ESPNU

1/10 @ Kansas State Manhattan, Kan. 6 PM ESPNU

1/14 @ Baylor Waco, Texas 5 PM ESPN/2

1/18 Oklahoma Stillwater, Okla. 8 PM ESPNU

1/21 Iowa State Stillwater, Okla. 1 PM ESPN+

1/24 @ Texas Austin, Texas 8 PM LHN

2/1 @ Oklahoma Norman, Okla. 8 PM ESPN2/U

2/4 TCU Stillwater, Okla. 1 PM ESPN+

2/8 Texas Tech Stillwater, Okla. 7 PM ESPN+

2/11 @ Iowa State Ames, Ia. 5 PM ESPN2/U

2/14 Kansas Stillwater, Okla. 8 PM ESPN/2

2/18 @ TCU Fort Worth, Texas 1 PM ESPN+

2/20 @ West Virginia Morgantown, W.V. 6 PM ESPN2

2/25 Kansas State Stillwater, Okla. 1 PM ESPNU

2/27 Baylor Stillwater, Okla. 8 PM ESPN/2

3/4 @ Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas 5 PM ESPN2

All times are CT