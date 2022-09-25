Edward D. Dennis

Funeral services for Edward Delbert Dennis will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Rock Creek Cemetery with full military honors.

Edward Delbert Dennis was born June 6, 1947 to Harry C. Dennis and Ova A. (Yates) Dennis. He passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home south of Okemah at the age of 75.

Ed was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On June 19, 1984 he married Katheryn L. Tillery. Ed worked as a backhoe operator, concrete layer and with the Okfuskee County Rural Water Dist. 2 for over thirty years. He enjoyed fishing, noodling, hunting, gardening and especially loved his family and friends who will miss him. Ed also loved playing cards, dominoes and throwing horseshoes. He loved watching sunrises and sunsets and rebuilding old vehicles,

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Eugene, Hobart and Sam and one sister, Madine Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Katheryn Dennis of the home; three sons, Melvin Tillery, Richard Dennis and Edward Dennis; four brothers, Floyd Dennis (Carolyn) of Mason, Harry Dennis (Missy) of Yale, Tom Dennis (Katheryn) of Manford and Mike Dennis (Susan) of Yale; one sister, Cheryl Jones (John) of Yale; 14 grandchildren, Levi Magness, Austin Tillery, Edward Tillery, Miranda Smithee, Courtney Stierns, Gabrielle Dennis, Raegan Dennis, Jordyn Dennis, Bailey Dennis, Chase Dennis, Jacob Rogers, Hayden Dennis, Tucker Gill and Landon Dennis and 8 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Frank Underwood, Chase Daniels, Hayden Dennis, Austin Tillery, Rick Smith and Levi Magness.

Honorary bearers include Floyd Dennis, Evert Smit, Mitchell Guinn and Charles Smith.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Sister Charlsie Rich.