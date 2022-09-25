| logout
Vance William Van Hooser Jr.
Vance William Van Hooser, Jr. was born on September 27, 1946, in Holdenville (or Yeager), Oklahoma, to Vance William Van Hooser, Sr. and Mable (Burns) Van Hooser. He passed away on September 22, in Norman, Oklahoma, at the age of 75.
As a young boy, Vance’s parents moved to Medford, Oregon, where he finished his elementary school education, but they returned home permanently to Holdenville for Vance to complete junior high and graduate from Holdenville High School in 1964. Vance attended East Central University in Ada and pledged Delta Chi fraternity. There he met his future wife, Marsha Holman. Vance and Marsha were married on May 8, 1970, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before Marsha’s death on November 6, 2020.
Vance and Marsha started their married life in Oklahoma City with Vance working as a salesman. After their daughter Kim was born, they decided to move to Okemah in 1972 to be closer to family and they never moved again! Vance opened a Sears catalog store on main street and later started his own pest control business which he operated until his retirement.
Although Vance was not born in Okemah, he made Okemah his home and he became very active in community service. Vance joined the Okemah Jaycees right away, which at that time was a primary volunteer service organization for young men. He became a member of the Okemah Fire Department and also served a term as its Fire Chief. In addition, Vance was elected to serve as mayor of Okemah. Until his death, Vance remained a supporter of the Okemah Fire Department and all law enforcement organizations.
Vance was an avid outdoorsman. His idea of a great weekend was spending it at the farm with his friends, listening to OU football. It was a better weekend if OU won. Vance also was quite a gardener, as was Marsha. They enjoyed planting beautiful flowers and watching their hummingbirds together. Vance took great pride in his vegetable garden, and according to him, nobody grew hotter peppers. He also had a passion for cars—Chevrolets. He loved racing cars, watching car races on television, and attending car shows. But more than anything, Vance enjoyed being with his family. Nothing brought him greater pleasure than being “Pops” to his grandson, Taylor.
Vance was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marsha; and his grandson Matthew Ryan Fajt.
Vance is survived by his daughter, Kim Fajt; his grandson Taylor Andrew Fajt; Kim’s fiancé Bill Nunnery; and his sister-in-law Leslie Lemon and her husband, Del.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
