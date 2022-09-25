Funeral services for Yolanda Gabriela Carreon Lozano will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Yolanda Gabriela Carreon Lozano was born January 19, 1979 in Ojuelos Jalisco, Mexico to Victorio Carreon Hernandez and Virginia Lozano Lopez. She passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 43.

Yolanda has been a resident of Okemah for the past 5 years. She and Jose Ignacio Ibarra Melendez were married December 5, 2015. Yolanda worked as a waitress at Pepino’s Mexican Restaurant in Okemah and enjoyed baking.

She is survived by her husband Jose Ignacio Ibarra Melendez of Okemah; her parents, Victorio Carreon Hernandez and Virginia Lozano Lopez; three sons, Nacim Zaqueo Carreon, Sebastian Ibarra Carreon and Antonio Ibarra Carreon; one brother, Alvaro Lozano; three sisters, Nora M. Carreon Lozano, Flor Lucero Carreon Lozano and Victoria Carreon Lozano.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ignacio Ibarra, Nacim Zaqueo Carreon, Alejandro Carreon, Rogelio Luevano, Alberto Luevano and Noel Luevano.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Father Robert.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.