Funeral services for Birdie Lee Bear will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Knight Family Cemetery near Tuskegee. Wake services will be Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM also at the Parks Brothers Chapel.

Birdie Lee Bear was born May 10, 1938 to Wiley S. Knight and Jennie (Fife) Knight. She passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Okemah at the age of 84.

Birdie worked as a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and quilting.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford Bear Sr.; two grandchildren, Lee Tilley and Nicholas Tilley; one son, Robert Kent Bear; one daughter, Rhonda Kay Bear three brothers, Chester, Walter and Charles Knight and three sisters, Betty Grey, Nora McGirt and Hannah Holahta.

She is survived by two sons, Clifford Franklin Bear of the home and Randy Bear of Sapulpa; three daughters, Frances Tilley of Seminole, Genelle Jimboy of Tulsa and Sandra Miller of Ada; one brother, Bobby Jo Knight of Moore; one sister, Mary Pendergraft of Moore; 31 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jarren Bear, David Lindsey, Joseph McNac, Alan Jimboy, William Jimboy and Dusty Bear.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.